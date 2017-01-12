Red Wings vs. Stars: Detroit hasn't f...

Red Wings vs. Stars: Detroit hasn't finished in last place since 1989-90

The Red Wings enter tonight's finale of their seven-game road trip last in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Buffalo Sabres. The Red Wings haven't finished last since 1989-90, when they were fifth in the Norris Division with a 28-38-14 record and 70 points.

