Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs: Detroit's first outdoor game was played in a state prison
According to NHL.com , three Red Wings - Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay and Terry Sawchuk - played the second half for the prison team with Howe wearing No. 16. Howe and Lindsay played on a line with a prisoner centering them.
