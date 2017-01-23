Red Wings to waive Drew Miller to mak...

Red Wings to waive Drew Miller to make room on roster for Niklas Kronwall

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: MLive.com

The Detroit Red Wings will place foward Drew Miller on waivers at noon today in order to creat a roster spot for defenseman Niklas Kronwall, general manager Ken Holland told MLive. Miller, who signed a one-year contract for $1.025 million last summer, has five goals and one assist in 34 games this season while filling a defensive and penalty killing role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Sep '16 RIP Gordie 1
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Sep '16 Wings 1
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 1
News Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,864 • Total comments across all topics: 278,185,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC