Red Wings to waive Drew Miller to make room on roster for Niklas Kronwall
The Detroit Red Wings will place foward Drew Miller on waivers at noon today in order to creat a roster spot for defenseman Niklas Kronwall, general manager Ken Holland told MLive. Miller, who signed a one-year contract for $1.025 million last summer, has five goals and one assist in 34 games this season while filling a defensive and penalty killing role.
