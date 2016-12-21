Red Wings' Mickey Redmond to appear a...

Red Wings' Mickey Redmond to appear at Firebirds' game Friday

12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The Flint Firebirds return home to the Dort Federal Event Center Friday, Jan. 6 to host the Erie Otters and fans will be treated to a special guest appearance from Mickey Redmond, a former player and now TV Analyst on FOX Sports Detroit for the Detroit Red Wings. NHL Hall of Famer, Redmond, a two-time 50-goal scorer for the Red Wings will be in attendance for an autograph session on the arena concourse from 6-7:30 p.m. The autograph session is available to all fans with a suggested $5 donation to the Firebirds Charitable Foundation.

