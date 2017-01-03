Red Wings' lineup vs. Ducks: Petr Mrazek starts, Andreas Athanasiou out?
Petr Mrazek, trying to rebound from a string of mediocre performances, will start in goal tonight for the Detroit Red Wings when they face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center in the start of a three-game California trip . Mrazek has allowed three or more goals in his past six appearances and has struggled much of the season, with a 3.11 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
|Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC