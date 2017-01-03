Red Wings' lineup vs. Ducks: Petr Mrazek starts, Andreas Athanasiou out?

Petr Mrazek, trying to rebound from a string of mediocre performances, will start in goal tonight for the Detroit Red Wings when they face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center in the start of a three-game California trip . Mrazek has allowed three or more goals in his past six appearances and has struggled much of the season, with a 3.11 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.