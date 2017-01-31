Red Wings' lineup vs. Devils: Drew Miller assigned to Grand Rapids as Dylan Larkin returns
Dylan Larkin will return to the lineup tonight and Jared Coreau will start in goal for the Detroit Red Wings against the New Jersey Devils at Joe Louis Arena , in the first game after the All-Star break. The Red Wings assigned forward Drew Miller to the Grand Rapids Griffins today to make room for Larkin on their 23-man roster.
