Red Wings' Jimmy Howard skates for fi...

Red Wings' Jimmy Howard skates for first time since spraining right MCL

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Jimmy Howard has taken the first step toward returning from the knee injury that has sidelined him for almost a month. The Detroit Red Wings veteran goaltender skated Monday morning for the first time since spraining his right MCL Dec. 20 in Tampa, coach Jeff Blashill said before a matinee game against the Montreal Canadiens at Joe Louis Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Sep '16 RIP Gordie 1
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Sep '16 Wings 1
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 1
News Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,985,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC