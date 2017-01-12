Red Wings' Jimmy Howard skates for first time since spraining right MCL
Jimmy Howard has taken the first step toward returning from the knee injury that has sidelined him for almost a month. The Detroit Red Wings veteran goaltender skated Monday morning for the first time since spraining his right MCL Dec. 20 in Tampa, coach Jeff Blashill said before a matinee game against the Montreal Canadiens at Joe Louis Arena.
