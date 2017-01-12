Red Wings' Jared Coreau happy for acknowledgement from Carey Price
Jared Coreau practiced in the starter's net Sunday and was the first goaltender off the ice, but he said he hasn't been told if he'll be in net Monday when the Detroit Red Wings face the Montreal Canadiens in a matinee game at Joe Louis Arena . "It was my first game called up this year, I was backing up Petr against Montreal and Carey Price tapped me on the back," Coreau said.
