Red Wings Injury Updates: Marchenko Back Soon; Helm, Abdelkader, and Green not so much
The calendar may have a new year on it, but the same old injury problems for the Red Wings still carry us into 2017. The Wings are struggling mightily this year and, regardless of the preponderance of other contributors, the injuries to players like Justin Abdelkader , Darren Helm , Alexey Marchenko , and Mike Green have hurt them.
