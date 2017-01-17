Red Wings' Darren Helm might return Friday; Steve Ott to go on IR
Darren Helm is on the verge of returning to the Detroit Red Wings' lineup, perhaps as soon as Friday at Buffalo . Coach Jeff Blashill said after Thursday's practice that Helm's status will be determined after Friday's pregame warmups.
