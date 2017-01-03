Red Wings' 25-season playoff streak in jeopardy, and players feel the pressure
The streak of 25 consecutive playoff appearances weighs heavily on this group, especially given the increasing likelihood that this will be the first Red Wings team to miss the post-season since 1990. "You don't want to be the team that's part of breaking that streak," veteran Drew Miller said.
