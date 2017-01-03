Ranking the Biggest Surprises from the 2017 NHL All-Star Game Rosters
The NHL last year finally found an entertaining format for its long-maligned All-Star Game, a three-on-three, round-robin tourney that was both entertaining and somewhat dramatic - and it didn't hurt that the game featured a 6'8" version of "Rudy" in the name of eventual most valuable player John Scott. The league wisely chose to keep the format the same for this year's gala event, to be held Jan. 29 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
|Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC