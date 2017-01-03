Quick Hits: The Concussion Edition
The hit that concussed him was ruled clean, which has led to a debate throughout the league about what is a penalty and what isn't a penalty. We keep hearing "keep your head up!," but one must keep his eye on the puck to receive a pass, so is it always on the pass receiver? I couldn't find a good link for this, but based on what I heard about from last night's game, it seems like Danny Dekeyser should have have had more of an evaluation than he did.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
|Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC