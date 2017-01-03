Quick Hits: The Concussion Edition

The hit that concussed him was ruled clean, which has led to a debate throughout the league about what is a penalty and what isn't a penalty. We keep hearing "keep your head up!," but one must keep his eye on the puck to receive a pass, so is it always on the pass receiver? I couldn't find a good link for this, but based on what I heard about from last night's game, it seems like Danny Dekeyser should have have had more of an evaluation than he did.

Chicago, IL

