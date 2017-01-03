Quick Hits: The Concussion Edition

The hit that concussed him was ruled clean, which has led to a debate throughout the league about what is a penalty and what isn't a penalty. We keep hearing "keep your head up!," but one must keep his eye on the puck to receive a pass, so is it always on the pass receiver? I couldn't find a good link for this, but based on what I heard about from last night's game, it seems like Danny Dekeyser should have have had more of an evaluation than he did.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.