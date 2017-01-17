Quick Hits: Henrik Sedin's 1000th Poi...

Quick Hits: Henrik Sedin's 1000th Point, Mrazek's Return to Form

A big congratulations to Henrik Sedin, who became the first player to reach 1000 points solely in a Canucks jersey Friday night. It couldn't have been more perfect of a play, either.

Chicago, IL

