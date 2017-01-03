Preview: Red Wings at Ducks
Tomas Tatar has answered a four-game scoring drought by collecting a goal and two assists in the first two contests of a seven-game road trip. The 26-year-old looks to continue his offensive surge on Wednesday when the Detroit Red Wings visit the Ducks, against whom he recorded his first career hat trick last month.
