Preview: Firebirds Host Erie Otters Friday in Flint
After posting a fourth-straight victory over the Sarnia Sting Wednesday, the Flint Firebirds return to home-ice when they face the Erie Otters on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the newly renovated Dort Federal Event Center in the second of four games between the two club's this season.
