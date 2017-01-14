Pregame: Penguins at Red Wings, 7 p.m.
DETROIT Having given up the first goal in six consecutive games and having lost two in a row for the first time since December 2015, the Penguins will look for a better start tonight against the Red Wings in their final visit to Joe Louis Arena. "We'd like to be more proactive and dictate the terms out there," coach Mike Sullivan said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
|Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC