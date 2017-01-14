Pregame: Penguins at Red Wings, 7 p.m.

DETROIT Having given up the first goal in six consecutive games and having lost two in a row for the first time since December 2015, the Penguins will look for a better start tonight against the Red Wings in their final visit to Joe Louis Arena. "We'd like to be more proactive and dictate the terms out there," coach Mike Sullivan said.

