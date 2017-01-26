Point-Counterpoint: Outdoor Games, All-Star Picks, The NHL in the Olympics, and Joe Louis Arena
Welcome back to another edition of Point-Counterpoint. Corey and Kyle . We will have a statement, Corey and Kyle will be placed on either side of the issue and will need to defend the side they were placed on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|26 min
|Old MacPhart
|4
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
|Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC