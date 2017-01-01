Playing in Centennial Classic a a neat experiencea for Red Wingsa Jared Coreau
Jared Coreau was more familiar with playing in empty pro rinks around the East Coast Hockey League and American Hockey League until last month where a smelling salt in his mask was required to keep himself engaged in games. Coreau made 23 saves for the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday in the Centennial Classic.
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
|Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
