Playing in Centennial Classic a a neat experiencea for Red Wingsa Jared Coreau

Jared Coreau was more familiar with playing in empty pro rinks around the East Coast Hockey League and American Hockey League until last month where a smelling salt in his mask was required to keep himself engaged in games. Coreau made 23 saves for the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday in the Centennial Classic.

