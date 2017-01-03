Pavelski scores 2, Sharks beat Red Wi...

Pavelski scores 2, Sharks beat Red Wings 6-3

Joe Pavelski had two goals, Mikkel Boedker scored for the first time in 30 games and the San Jose Sharks beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 Saturday night to end a three-game slide. Patrick Marleau, Mirco Mueller and Joonas Donskoi also scored for the Sharks, who also helped goalie Martin Jones get his 20th win of the season.

