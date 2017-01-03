Pavelski scores 2, Sharks beat Red Wings 6-3
Joe Pavelski had two goals, Mikkel Boedker scored for the first time in 30 games and the San Jose Sharks beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 Saturday night to end a three-game slide. Patrick Marleau, Mirco Mueller and Joonas Donskoi also scored for the Sharks, who also helped goalie Martin Jones get his 20th win of the season.
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
|Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
