David Pastrnak scored with 46.9 seconds left on the clock in overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night Pastrnak scores late in OT, Bruins beat Red Wings 4-3 David Pastrnak scored with 46.9 seconds left on the clock in overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kqhk3O Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou scores against Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. BOSTON - David Pastrnak scored with 46.9 seconds left on the clock in overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.