Morning Skate: Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs- How To Watch, Projected Lineups
Last night the Red Wings snatched another point in overtime vs. the Bruins before losing on a David Pastrnak clapper. Tonight they head back home to face Toronto who will be rested following an easy disposal of the Flames at home Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
|Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC