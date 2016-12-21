Matthews, Maple Leafs top Red Wings i...

Matthews, Maple Leafs top Red Wings in Centennial Classic

Yesterday

Auston Matthews scored in regulation and overtime in his first outdoor game, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in the Centennial Classic before 40,818 at BMO Field . In a game delayed 30 minutes at the start because of sun on the ice, Matthews won it with the 20th of his rookie season after the Leafs wasted a three-goal lead in the third period.

