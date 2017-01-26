Ken Holland's Rebuild Timeline Has Suddenly Changed

If you've been following along with the debate about whether or not the Red Wings need to rebuild and especially on our coverage with what Ken Holland has been saying in regards to his aversion to such a plan, then you already know that Ken Holland says rebuilds take 8-10 years. Here he is saying it on January 18t h in a piece where he essentially talked about not wanting to commit to selling after the Wings had run off three straight wins over Pittsburgh, Montreal, and Boston.

