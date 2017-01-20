Junior squash players anxiously await...

Junior squash players anxiously await the touringa

3 hrs ago Read more: Westland Observer

Junior squash players anxiously await the touring pros Pro squash tournament and junior players to meet in Birmingham Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/sports/2017/01/20/junior-squash-players-anxiously-await-touring-pros/96760032/ Drew Barr, 14, is a nationally ranked player hoping to land the BAC's first national junior title in March. Whether it's getting an autograph from your favorite Detroit Tiger, standing at the blue line with a Detroit Red Wing during the national anthem at Joe Louis Arena or slapping high fives with a Detroit Lion, young athletes are always excited to interact with the professionals.

