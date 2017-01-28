John Tavares' reunion with stars who bolted shows what Isles lost

It has to pull on the heartstrings of Islanders fans to hear their captain, John Tavares, had dinner Friday night out here with two of his closest friends and now-departed teammates, Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo. All three are taking part in this weekend's All-Star Game, but Okposo left this summer to sign a big free-agent deal with the Sabres, and Nielsen did the same with the Red Wings.

