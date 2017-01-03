John Gibson leads Ducks' dominance in 2-0 win over Red Wings

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Brandon Montour knocks Detroit Red Wings right wing Tomas Jurco , of Slovakia, to the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. less Anaheim Ducks defenseman Brandon Montour knocks Detroit Red Wings right wing Tomas Jurco , of Slovakia, to the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 4, ... more Anaheim Ducks defenseman Sami Vatanen , of Finland, stops Detroit Red Wings center Riley Sheahan from the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.