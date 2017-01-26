How to watch Red Wings' Frans Nielsen in NHL All-Star skills competition

He'll be playing for the Atlantic Division team that includes Tampa Bay's Nikitia Kucherov and Victor Hedberg; Boston's Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask; Toronto's Auston Matthews; Buffalo's Kyle Oposo; Florida's Vincent Trocheck; Ottawa's Erik Karlsson; and Montreal's Shea Weber and Carey Price. * The four captains, as selected by the fans, are Price, Nashville's P.K. Subban for the Central Division, Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby for the Metropolitan and Edmonton's Connor McDavid for the Pacific.

