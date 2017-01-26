Goodbye, minors? Anthony Mantha showing potential Red Wings hoped for
In three full seasons with Val d'Or Foreurs of the QMJHL, Mantha scored a whopping 166 goals in 187 games during the postseason and playoffs. He ended his junior days in 2013-14 by 81 scoring goals - 57 of them in 57 regular-season games - and being named CHL Player of the Year.
