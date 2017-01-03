Going to the Sharks game this Saturda...

Going to the Sharks game this Saturday? Hit me up and let me buy you a beer, friend.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Winging It In Motown

Section 102, row 4, seat 3. Yzerman home jersey. Or leave your coordinates and I'll come find you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Sep '16 RIP Gordie 1
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Sep '16 Wings 1
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 1
News Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,616,928

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC