Goalie nods: Bolts start struggling Vasilevskiy ahead of struggling Bishop
Since returning from injury, Ben Bishop has allowed 10 goals on 96 shots - an .896 save percentage - and was hooked on Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the lowly Coyotes. So it's not a huge surprise that Tampa Bay will start Andrei Vasilevskiy tonight, when it takes on the 'Hawks in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
|Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC