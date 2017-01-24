Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg back on the ...

Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg back on the ice, but not quite ready to return

1 hr ago

Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg skates with the puck while being defended by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Xavier Ouellet on Dec. 17. Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg skates with the puck while being defended by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Xavier Ouellet on Dec. 17. Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg skated on his own Tuesday but is not ready to return from an apparent concussion, Coach Randy Carlyle said. Carlyle stopped short of saying "concussion" but used "protocol" and other language associated with a head injury to describe Silfverberg's recovery from an upper-body injury.

