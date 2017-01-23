Drew Miller back with Red Wings after...

Drew Miller back with Red Wings after injury to Dylan Larkin

Drew Miller could be back in the Detroit Red Wings lineup for Tuesday's game in Boston, two days after being waived. The veteran forward, who was waived Sunday to make room on the roster when Niklas Kronwall came off injured reserve, cleared waivers Monday and will rejoin the Red Wings with Dylan Larkin headed to short-term IR.

