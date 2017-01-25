Detroit Red Wings Welcome Toronto Maple Leafs in Last Game Before All-Star Break
After last night's disappointing OT loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, the Detroit Red Wings head right back home to face off against the incoming Toronto Maple Leafs. The only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the All-Star Break is the Toronto Maple Leafs.
