Detroit Red Wings Trade Bait: Mike Green
With being sellers on the mind of so many Red Wings fans, why should the team just stop at expiring contracts? We have already heard the rumors of many teams looking around for top 4 defenseman, per usual and they are hard to find. So, why not shop around Mike Green to the teams in the thick of the playoff race? First off you would have to explain to him that the team, is going to be sellers, going to be rebuilding and you're 31 years old.
