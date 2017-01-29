Detroit Red Wings' Frans Nielsen Fini...

Detroit Red Wings' Frans Nielsen Finishes All-Star Game with Zero Points, One Shot on Goal

The Detroit Red Wings' lone All-Star, Frans Nielsen, finished without a point and just one shot on goal in the Atlantic Division's 10-6 loss to the Metropolitan Division. Frans Nielsen, the Detroit Red Wings' lone All-Star representative, did not record a point in the Atlantic Division's 10-6 defeat at the hands of the Wayne Gretzky-coached Metropolitan Division.

