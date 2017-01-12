Detroit Red Wings F Frans Nielsen Named NHL All-Star
Frans Nielsen's 8 goals and 14 assists through 40 games are enough for the 32-year old to represent the Detroit Red Wings at the 2017 All-Star Game in Los Angeles during All-Star Weekend. Despite being third on the Detroit Red Wings in points, Frans Nielsen will represent the Winged Wheelers in LA, joining the Atlantic Division roster.
