Compete level, net presence keep struggling Riley Sheahan in Red Wings' lineup

18 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Riley Sheahan hasn't scored a goal this season, but his size, net presence and faceoff ability are keeping him in the lineup for the Detroit Red Wings. Coach Jeff Blashill said before Saturday's game in San Jose that he rarely sits out players based on point production.

