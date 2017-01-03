Charlotte Stifles Griffins Offense in...

Charlotte Stifles Griffins Offense in 2-1 Loss

The visiting Charlotte Checkers ended an impressive undefeated streak for the Grand Rapids Griffins, shutting down their vaunted offensive game and clipping them for a 2-1 win. The Griffins, playing without leading scorer Matt Lorito and defensive leader Brian Lashoff fell behind early and were unable to break through for a timely goal despite outshooting Charlotte 14-2 in the third period.

Chicago, IL

