Bruins-Red Wings on NBCSN's Wednesday Night Rivalry &...

NBC Sports presents five NHL games this week, highlighted by a Wednesday Night Rivalry matchup on NBCSN this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, when Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings host Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins. Bruins-Red Wings on Wednesday Night Rivalry kicks off a doubleheader which continues at 10:30 p.m. ET, when Drew Doughty and the Los Angeles Kings host Joe Pavelski and the San Jose Sharks on NBCSN's Wednesday Nightcap.

