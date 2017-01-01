Wings excited for outdoor game in Toronto
The Detroit Red Wings went through their final preparations for today's outdoor game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at BMO Field, serious during practice and smiling afterwards as they watched Saturday's alumni game. To see the likes of Nicklas Lidstrom, Brendan Shanahan and Kris Draper shine made it hard to do otherwise, and afforded an opportunity to razz Steve Ott, who at 34 years old is among the oldest players on the team.
