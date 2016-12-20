Wings' Dylan Larkin says former teammate Auston Matthews was always 'special'
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews celebrates a first period goal with teammate William Nylander during NHL hockey action against the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa on Oct. 12, 2016. The kid was more than one year younger than he was, but Dylan Larkin knew that there was something "special" about Auston Matthews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
|Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC