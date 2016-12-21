Tickets still available to Centennial Classic; NHL expecting sellout
Workers install the rink at Toronto's BMO Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 as preparations continue for the NHL Centennial Classic between Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings on Jan.1. Tickets are still available to the NHL's Centennial Classic, the next in a long line of high-profile sports events in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young TORONTO - Tickets are still available to the NHL's Centennial Classic, the next in a long line of high-profile sports events in Toronto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
|Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC