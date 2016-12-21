Tickets still available to Centennial...

Tickets still available to Centennial Classic; NHL expecting sellout

11 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

Workers install the rink at Toronto's BMO Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 as preparations continue for the NHL Centennial Classic between Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings on Jan.1. Tickets are still available to the NHL's Centennial Classic, the next in a long line of high-profile sports events in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young TORONTO - Tickets are still available to the NHL's Centennial Classic, the next in a long line of high-profile sports events in Toronto.

