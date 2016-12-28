Senators to retire Daniel Alfredsson's No. 11 before game against Red Wings
The Senators will honour Alfredsson by raising his No. 11 to the rafters, making him the first player to have his jersey retired by the organization with a special ceremony before Thursday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
|Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC