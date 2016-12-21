Red Wings rally to win shootout over ...

Red Wings rally to win shootout over Panthers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

The Detroit Red Wings were in desperate need of having something good happen heading into the three-day Christmas break. The Red Wings scored twice in the third period to force overtime against the Florida Panthers and then won 4-3 in a shootout for just their second victory in the last seven games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 4
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Oct '16 Smarter than Holland 1
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Sep '16 RIP Gordie 1
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Sep '16 Wings 1
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) May '16 Pop the Weasel 1
News Panthers win 5th straight by beating Red Wings 6-3 (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,715 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,441

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC