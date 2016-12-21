Red Wings' Ken Holland: Next 20-25 ga...

Red Wings' Ken Holland: Next 20-25 games critical to how season plays out

23 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The Detroit Red Wings return from the Christmas break Tuesday facing a daunting challenge - how to erase a seven-point deficit and leap-frog four teams to reach the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division. They have 48 games remaining, but because these teams play each other many times and there are a multitude of three-point games, the standings typically don't change much at this point of the season.

