Red Wings-Hurricanes game postponed due to ice issues
Detroit Red Wings fans look out over the ice following the cancellation of the Red Wings game with the Carolina Hurricanes due to a problem with the ice in the PNC Arena, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Game will be rescheduled. less Detroit Red Wings fans look out over the ice following the cancellation of the Red Wings game with the Carolina Hurricanes due to a problem with the ice in the PNC Arena, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. ... more Don Waddell, President of the Carolina Hurricanes, speaks to the media following the cancellation of the Hurricanes game with the Detroit Red Wings due to a problem with the ice in the PNC Arena, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Game will be rescheduled.
