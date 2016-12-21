Quick Hits: Jagr makes history; Red W...

Quick Hits: Jagr makes history; Red Wings create misery

Jaromir Jagr is now tied with Mark Messier for 2nd all-time in NHL scoring with 1,887 points. It's really an amazing career that Jagr has put together so far and it really makes you wonder how close he could've gotten to Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 2,857 points if he didn't leave for the KHL.

