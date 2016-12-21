Preview: Sabres at Red Wings
Two teams sitting outside the playoff picture in the Atlantic Division but hoping for a spark to ignite a run meet Tuesday, when the Buffalo Sabres visit the Detroit Red Wings. The last-place Sabres are winless in four contests and sit near the bottom of the league in scoring while Detroit is just two points better and still searching for the form that led to an early six-game winning streak.
