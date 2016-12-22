Pasquale Powers Griffins Over Admirals With 3-0 Shutout
The Grand Rapids Griffins got a first string performance from backup Eddie Pasquale, backstopping the home team to a 3-0 win over the first place Milwaukee Admirals. Pasquale was pressed into service when starter Jared Coreau was summoned to Detroit in place of the injured Jimmy Howard earlier in the day.
